BRIDGETOWN, February 19th, 2020 – Fairmont Royal Pavilion, Barbados is pleased to announce Timothy Palmer has been appointed Executive Chef of Fairmont Royal Pavilion effective February 6th 2020. As the new Executive Chef, Timothy will oversee the culinary operations of Fairmont Royal Pavilion’s three restaurants and in-room dining.

Tim as he is affectionately called, brings 20 years of progressive experience in the Food & Beverage industry predominantly with the Fairmont Brand where he started his career in hospitality with Fairmont Jasper Lodge in 2000.

Tim gained his Caribbean hospitality experience when he returned to the Fairmont Brand in 2007, this time with Fairmont Southampton Princess in Bermuda where he worked until 2010. Again, in order to further develop his career, Tim moved to Fairmont Royal York from 2010 for two years and then Executive Chef at Fairmont Winnipeg where under his stewardship, the flagship restaurant VG has won AAA 4-Diamond Award for 4 years consecutively from 2016 to 2019.

“I am really excited about my new journey in Barbados. I am eager about learning more about the bold flavours and local ingredients of Barbados and the Caribbean and infusing those flavours and local produce with fun innovative techniques such as molecular gastronomy. There is a lot of potential with the restaurants at Fairmont Royal Pavilion and with my Barbadian team, I want to make our three restaurants the hottest spots on the West Coast to dine” said Timothy Palmer, the new Executive Chef of Fairmont Royal Pavilion.

We welcome Tim to Barbados and the Fairmont Royal Pavilion team and we look forward to creating and achieving lifelong culinary experiences for all our guests.