HOUSTON, TX – Now fully settled into its role as the only full-service, luxury hotel serving the Texas Medical Center, the InterContinental Houston – Medical Center has made a key hire as its opening team transitions to permanent staff. New to the sophisticated, 354-room property, which formally debuted in March 2019, is General Manger Jorge Landa.

Responsible for daily operations of the AAA Four Diamond hotel featuring 18,000 square feet of premier meeting and event space, stylish chef-driven Safina restaurant and The Naturalist lounge, plus rooftop pool, Landa brings more than three decades of international hospitality management experience to his position – the past nine spent with InterContinental Hotels & Resorts as a two-time General Manager of the Year Award recipient.

According to Landa, “I’m thrilled to back in Houston, where I have worked several times over the course of my career. It’s incredible to see how the city has evolved, and I’m excited to welcome guests to an area that is so rich in amenities for the business and leisure traveler. In addition to its namesake, the InterContinental Houston – Medical Center is just moments from top attractions that include Hermann Park, the Houston Zoo, the Museum District, NRG Park convention and sports complex, Rice University and Rice Village to name a few.”

Prior to relocating to Houston, Landa was an Area General Manager based in Cleveland, where he oversaw a portfolio of three hotels all inside the Cleveland Clinic campus and totaling more than 700 rooms including the InterContinental Hotel Cleveland, the InterContinental Suites Hotel Cleveland and the Holiday Inn Cleveland Clinic. Before that, he served as the General Manager of 792 rooms InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile.

Over the course of his career, Landa’s career has taken him to luxury hotels spanning the country and the globe from Dallas and New Orleans to St. Kitts, Quito, Curacao, Maracaibo and Aruba.